Ontario Premier Doug Ford declares state of emergency

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency in the province that bans organized public events of more than 50 people and compels bars and restaurants to close in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The sudden escalation of measures – which echoes recent moves in some U.S. states and other jurisdictions — comes just a day after provincial health officials merely strongly recommended bars and restaurants close or offer only takeout and delivery, as Ottawa ordered the county’s borders to close to all foreigners except U.S. citizens.

“We’re facing an unprecedented time in our history,” Mr. Ford said at Queen’s Park, urging Ontarians to think of the elderly, who are most vulnerable to the disease. “This is a decision that was not made lightly. COVID-19 constitutes a danger of major proportions.”

Ontario has already shuttered its entire publicly funded school system until April 6. The new orders take effect immediately and apply to all private schools, recreation centres providing indoor programs, licensed daycares, places of worship and theatres and music venues. The orders last until March 31. Restaurants will still be allowed to offer takeout and delivery.

The emergency powers – last enacted provincewide during the 2003 blackout — allow police to force establishments to shut their doors, hours before St. Patrick’s Day normally crowds bars with partiers.

Dr. Theresa Tam, the chief public health officer, says the time is now for all Canadians to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19. She is urging everyone to avoid all public gatherings of 50 people or more and stay home when possible to delay transmission of the novel coronavirus and protect the most vulnerable. The Canadian Press

Shortly after the Premier’s morning press conference announcing the measures, the province released updated numbers showing it had eight new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 185. On Monday, it announced 32 new cases, and warned that local spread of the disease – as opposed to transmission linked to travellers arriving from hotspots — was likely under way.

Mr. Ford said the sudden change in policy, debated late Monday night and early Tuesday morning by his cabinet, is necessary as Ontario seeks to slow the spread of COVID-19 so its healthcare system has time to ramp up and cope with a deluge of people infected with the potentially deadly virus.

The Premier said other countries, such South Korea, have enacted similar measures and blunted the worst impacts of the outbreak. He said the moves were needed to ensure Ontario’s health system is not overwhelmed.

Mr. Ford also urged calm, and said that groceries, convenience stores, pharmacies and other workplaces, such as offices and construction sites, would continue to operate. The order does not apply to retailers, including malls.

“This is not a provincial shutdown,” he said. “The vast majority of businesses, including those vital to day-to-day life will not be affected by this order.”

Both federal and provincial officials have called for “social distancing,” urging people to stay at home and limit their interactions with other people – as well as to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly.

Ontario’s cabinet can declare a state of emergency granting the government sweeping powers that last for 14 days, before it needs to be renewed for another 14 days. After that, a vote of the Legislature is required. Defying orders issued under a state of emergency can result in both fines and jail time.

Mr. Ford said Ontario would spare no expense to support people in need, including workers affected by the sweeping closings: “There’s no level of support we won’t consider.”

He said he expected the federal government to support workers, urging them to work with Ontario to set up a loan program for businesses and loosen employment insurance rules immediately. But he said Ontario would look at “all options necessary” to support workers, including those on contracts or who cannot access employment insurance.

In what he said was his government’s first phase of a COVID-19 bailout, he said Ontario was putting $300-million toward the health system, including $200-million from the federal government and his previously announced $100-million contingency fund.

Calling it “surge funding,” he said the province would bring in 75 more critical-care beds, 500 acute-care beds and help hospitals set up 25 more special COVID-19 assessment centres. The government is also buying more masks, glove and gowns for healthcare workers, more testing equipment, and more ventilators. Long-term care homes will see funding for additional staffing for cleaning and visitor screening, and 50 physicians will hired for remote Indigenous communities.

The Legislature is set to meet Thursday to pass a package of measures Mr. Ford announced on Monday that include job protections for workers forced into quarantine or self-isolation and a prohibition on employers demanding doctor’s notes from absent workers. Ontario has also scrapped its plans for a full budget on March 25, and will instead deliver an economic statement that will include more money for healthcare.

The leaders of all three opposition parties said they welcomed Mr. Ford’s move. NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said she was relieved the Premier had declared the state of emergency, but was still awaiting details on the government’s plans to help workers losing their paycheques during the crisis.

Also on Tuesday, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott told local cable news channel CP24 that a patient had died in Muskoka Region who had tested positive COVID-19. But she said the death was still under investigation to determine if the disease was the cause of death. If confirmed, this would be Ontario’s first death from COVID-19.

The spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues, with more cases diagnosed in Canada. The Globe offers the dos and don'ts to help slow or stop the spread of the virus in your community.

