Ontario Premier Doug Ford says union leaders holding parents ‘hostage’ in education contract talks

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province’s education unions are holding parents “hostage” and his government won’t budge on a 1-per-cent cap to salaries.
His comments come as all teachers’ unions in the province are either on work to rule or staging one-day walkouts. Contracts negotiations have stalled and no talks are scheduled.
Mr. Ford told reporters on Thursday that his government is looking to strike a "fair deal" and is confident that one could be reached even as tensions escalate.
He singled out union leaders, saying they were preventing talks at the bargaining table from progressing.
"I think they don’t have good leadership, the head of the unions. They want to argue no matter what premier, no matter what government is in power,” he said at an unrelated announcement at Queen’s Park.
"The head of the unions are holding the parents hostage," he added.
Asked if his government will rule out back-to-work legislation, Mr. Ford said, “We’ll see.
“That’s the last step. What we really want to do is, we want to get a deal.”
For the first time in more than two decades, the main education unions in the province are all involved in job action at the same time.
The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, the province’s largest education union with 83,000 members, announced this week that it would start rotating strikes on Monday unless there is progress in contracts talks with the provincial government.
Public elementary schools in Toronto, York Region and Ottawa all plan to shutter Monday because of the strike by its teachers and education workers. The union said on Thursday that members at four boards – Superior Greenstone District School Board, Renfrew District School Board, Grand Erie District School Board and Trillium Lakelands District School Board – would be on the picket lines next Tuesday.
The union has been on work to rule, which includes not supervising extracurricular activities outside of the regular school day and not participating in field trips.
Meanwhile, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation has said members in Toronto and several other smaller boards across Ontario would leave their classrooms empty on Tuesday, in their latest one-day rotating walkout.
They will be joined that day by teachers and education workers at all of Ontario's English-language Catholic schools - both elementary and secondary - across the province.
In a move that he said was meant to help families cope, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced this week that parents will be able to apply for up to $60 a day in compensation if strikes shut down their child's elementary school or school-based daycare.
At issue are class-size increases, mandatory online courses for high-school students, wage hikes and other cost-savings measures.
Mr. Lecce has repeatedly maintained that the main stumbling block in negotiations has been wages, with the unions asking for a 2-per-cent increase in the face of the government's wage-cap legislation meant to limit public-sector pay increases to 1 per cent.
Mr. Ford reiterated that message on Thursday: “Make no mistake about it, this is about compensation. This is about the unions wanting to take $750-million more out of the pockets of taxpayers.”
Union leaders, however, have argued that their members are simply asking for cost-of-living increases in line with inflation.
