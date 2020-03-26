 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario Premier Doug Ford pledges to rein in price gouging amid coronavirus pandemic

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Toronto
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

\The Premier, seen here at Queen's Park on March 26, 2020, called out Pusateri’s Fine Foods during his press conference, after a photo circulating online showed one of the store’s Toronto locations was selling Lysol disinfectant wipes for $29.99.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is vowing to crack down on price gouging in the province as residents cope with the COVID-19 health crisis.

Mr. Ford told reporters on Thursday that his cabinet is meeting to create an order that will make it illegal to unreasonably raise prices, amid reports of high costs for cleaning products at a posh Toronto grocery store.

The Premier called out Pusateri’s Fine Foods during his press conference, after a photo circulating online showed one of the store’s Toronto locations was selling Lysol disinfectant wipes for $29.99.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s disgusting, absolutely disgusting," Mr. Ford said. “A message to anyone who price gouges: We’re coming after you. We’re going to come after you hard.”

The province’s Emergency Management Act prohibits charging “unconscionable prices” for necessary goods, services and resources. The Premier’s Office said more details, including potential fines, would be released on Friday.

In a statement posted on the Pusateri’s website on Thursday, president and chief executive officer Frank Luchetta blamed the high costs on a pricing error that would not happen again.

“This was our mistake, our error, our oversight and we apologize to everyone impacted,” Mr. Luchetta said, promising full refunds for anyone who purchased the product.

British Columbia also announced on Thursday that it was banning the resale of food, medical supplies, personal protective equipment, cleaning and other essential supplies, while restricting the number of items people can purchase in stores.

Mr. Ford’s government on Wednesday released a fiscal update aimed at addressing the economic impact of COVID-19, including $7-billion in new spending on health care and other measures and $10-billion in tax deferrals.

The Ontario government said the spending builds on the $82-billion in support and tax deferrals that the federal government has announced, which include $2,000-a-month payments for workers affected by COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Asked Thursday why Ontario is not sending more direct payments to people, Finance Minister Rod Phillips said the province’s plan is intended to fill the gaps left by Ottawa. The provincial government has pledged more money for low-income seniors, as well as money for parents and an electricity subsidy, he said.

Mr. Ford also reiterated that the province has halted evictions.

Still, Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner called on the government to create an emergency rent fund, noting landlords for smaller buildings “will face immediate financial hardship” if tenants can’t pay rent on April 1.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Christine Elliott denied that health-care workers are being told to ration personal protective equipment. On Wednesday, The Globe and Mail reported that Canadian hospitals are limiting front-line staff to one or two disposable masks a day and asking the public for donations of protective gear as they prepare for their wards to be flooded with patients made severely ill by the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“There is no rationing of personal protective equipment right now for front-line workers. If they need the masks, they will get the masks," Ms. Elliott said.

Ontario on Thursday also announced that licensed restaurants and bars will be allowed to sell alcohol with food takeout and delivery orders between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The province confirmed 170 new coronavirus cases on Thursday for a total of 837, as well as 15 deaths.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies