Open this photo in gallery: Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at the 2023 International Plowing Match and Rural Expo in Bowling Green, Ont., on Sept. 19, 2023.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is backtracking on his plans to develop on parts of the protected Greenbelt, after months of backlash that resulted in the resignation of two cabinet ministers.

Mr. Ford, who has been defending his plan for weeks, on Thursday apologized for breaking his promise not to develop on the Greenbelt and vowed not to touch it in the future.

“We moved too quickly and we made the wrong decision,” a sombre Mr. Ford said after a caucus retreat in Niagara Falls, Ont.

“This process, it left too much room for some people to benefit over others. It caused people to question our motives.”

The stunning turnaround happened a day after MPP Kaleed Rasheed resigned from cabinet and the Progressive Conservative caucus. Mr. Rasheed resigned after his office admitted to giving incorrect information to the province’s Integrity Commissioner during an investigation into the Greenbelt land swap.

Mr. Rasheed is the second minister to leave cabinet in the aftermath of a report from the province’s Integrity Commissioner, J. David Wake. Former housing minister Steve Clark also resigned from cabinet after Mr. Wake determined that he broke ethics laws for failing to oversee his former chief of staff, who drove the “flawed” process for selecting lands from the Greenbelt for development.

Mr. Ford’s government has been under fire following the release this summer of the reports from Mr. Wake and the former Auditor General, Bonnie Lysyk. Ms. Lysyk concluded that the process for selecting the land was biased and favoured certain developers, who are set to see an $8.3-billion windfall as a result of removing the lands.

The government has since said it is launching a review of the Greenbelt lands, but did not reverse its decision to remove 14 sites and open them up to housing development.

The Greenbelt is an environmentally protected zone that arcs around the Greater Toronto Area. Mr. Ford’s Progressive government has faced widespread criticism over its move last fall to break its own repeated promises and remove protections from 3,000 hectares of Greenbelt land, which it explained as a bid to build more homes and address the housing crisis. The government added new protected land elsewhere.

This summer, the OPP referred the matter to the RCMP, and the national police force is now evaluating whether to launch an investigation.

The Integrity Commissioner released another report Thursday related to a complaint related to a stag and doe party held for Mr. Ford’s daughter before her wedding. Earlier this year, Global News reported that developers and lobbyists were invited to the event and that guests were asked to purchase tickets and also donate money to the couple. At the time, Mr. Ford brushed off questions related to the event and said no rules were broken.