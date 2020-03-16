Ontario Premier Doug Ford says jobs of quarantined, self-isolated workers will be protected

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions during a news conference at the Ontario Legislature, in Toronto, on March 16, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said his government was not ordering all restaurants, bars and non-essential retailers to close in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, as he announced plans for legislation to protect the jobs of quarantined and self-isolated workers.

Speaking to reporters Monday morning, the Premier said that for now, his province’s medical experts do not believe blanket closings of restaurants and other businesses were necessary to combat the spread of the new coronavirus – despite calls from some health experts for more dramatic measures.

However, he did not rule out such moves. And Ontario’s Health Minister, Christine Elliott, said the government wants to discourage people from going to bars or attending other large gatherings to celebrate Tuesday’s St. Patrick’s Day.

While saying “everything is on the table,” Mr. Ford said his government was taking its cues in the quickly evolving situation from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, David Williams.

“We will make decisive action once the chief medical officer tells us that we need to shut it down, we’ll shut it down,” Mr. Ford said.

Dr. Williams told reporters that the province is looking at directions from other jurisdictions, including the United States: “Each of our provinces and territories are undertaking actions in social distancing that they feel are necessary at that time.”

On Monday morning at Queen’s Park, Mr. Ford announced that his government was drafting legislation to protect the jobs of workers forced into quarantine or self-isolation by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the jobs of those who need to care for children locked out of schools or daycares.

Speaking before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement Monday that Canada’s borders were shutting to visitors, he said he was very concerned about reports of a lack of screening for those returning from foreign travel. While praising both Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mr. Trudeau, he said the federal government needed to “tighten up the border.”

Mr. Ford said he spoke to Ms. Freeland on Sunday, and that she asked for Mr. Ford’s opinion on closing Canada’s borders.

“I’d be okay with closing the borders to visitors, not to trade and commerce. … We have to keep the supply chain going,” he told reporters. “But that’s a call for the federal government to make, not the province.”

Mr. Ford also told Ontarians that there was no need to panic-buy food or other supplies, saying he had personally spoken to retail business leaders who reassured him shelves would remain stocked with goods.

“There’s plenty of toilet paper,” he said.

Monte McNaughton, Mr. Ford’s Minister of Labour, said the coming legislation would protect jobs of those who cannot work due to COVID-19 for as long as the disease persists. He said it would be “crystal clear” that workers would not be required to show sick notes if they cannot show up for work.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips said the government would no longer issue a full budget as planned on March 25, but would instead release an economic update that would include added health spending to combat COVID-19. Mr. Ford has already announced a $100-million contingency fund for health costs.

The news conference came minutes after Ontario’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped by 32 to a total of 177, according to numbers posted on the province’s website. That’s a smaller increase than the 43 new cases announced in the province Sunday morning. Five cases are listed as resolved.

The Premier’s office had said over the weekend that the government was drafting legislation to protect workers who are required to take unpaid leave during self-isolation or quarantine, including scrapping the right of employers to demand a doctor’s note for a sick employee – reversing a decision Mr. Ford had made after he took office in 2018.

Opposition NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has repeatedly demanded that the government scrap its sick-note policy and take other measures to help workers.

She said her party would co-operate with the government on emergency legislation, and that she hoped the government would consider her party’s recommendations. The Ontario Legislature could resume as early as this week in order to pass the legislation.

Ms. Horwath said more needs to be done to protect vulnerable workers who lose pay or cannot survive on EI. She said she’s also concerned about people not being able to pay rent or missing a mortgage payment, and is asking for more supports for small businesses.

The government also said Monday that it was adding 130 nurses to its overtaxed Telehealth phone line, which has seen increased call volumes forcing people to wait hours for advice.

Asked whether evictions of tenants across the province should be put on hold, Mr. Ford said such measures could be considered: “Our No. 1 priority is to protect the people of Ontario.”

He also said he was working with Energy Minister Greg Rickford to scrap the time-of-use billing for electricity, which makes power more expensive in peak times – times when Ontarians are now more likely to be at home.

The spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues, with more cases diagnosed in Canada. The Globe offers the dos and don'ts to help slow or stop the spread of the virus in your community.

