Ontario Premier Doug Ford says July 21 seems too early to reopen border with United States

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
In this file photo taken on March 22, 2020, U.S. Customs officers are seen at the U.S.-Canada border, in Lansdowne, Ont.

LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty Images

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he doesn’t want to see the United States border opened after July 21, considering the resurgence in COVID-19 cases in many states.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has extended a ban on non-essential travel between the two countries until at least July 21, and Ford says even after that it seems too early.

Ford says he loves Americans, but Ontario is not ready to welcome people from south of the border.

Several states set single-day COVID-19 case records this week, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma.

Ontario, meanwhile, has recorded fewer than 200 new daily cases for 10 out of the past 12 days and with a growth rate of less than one per cent for almost three weeks.

Ford says the people of Ontario have been “fantastic,” but the spike in cases seen in California, Arizona and Texas are what happens when people let their guard down.

Ontario reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, and 10 more deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 34,205 cases, including 2,641 deaths and 29,528 resolved cases.

That’s an increase of 192 resolved cases over the previous day, continuing a trend of those growing more quickly than active cases.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell from 278 to 270.

The number of people in intensive care and on ventilators – 69 and 47, respectively – fell to the lowest levels since the province started publicly reporting those figures at the beginning of April.

More than 27,500 tests were completed in the previous day.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says part of Windsor-Essex will be allowed to move into Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan Thursday. The Canadian Press

