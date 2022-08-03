Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a press conference inside Queen’s Park in Toronto, Monday, June 27, 2022.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford broke his silence Wednesday on the health care crisis engulfing the province, suggesting most patients continue to receive adequate care despite emergency room and ICU closures and record waits.

“I want to be clear, Ontarians continue to have access to the care they need when they need it,” Mr. Ford said at a press conference at an automotive parts plant in Stratford, Ont. “Can we do better? We can always strive to do better.”

Mr. Ford repeatedly referenced May wait time statistics from Ontario Health that 89 per cent of high-urgency emergency room patients not admitted to hospital finished their visit within the target time of eight hours. The same data reports an average wait time of 2.1 hours to first be assessed by a doctor, the longest within the past year.

Patients needing to be admitted to hospitals waited an average of 20.1 hours in emergency rooms, which is the highest for any month in the last 14 years, except for January at the peak of the COVID-19 Omicron wave. Only 24 per cent of patients were admitted to hospital from emergency within the target time of eight hours.

The serious problems plaguing Ontario’s health care system have become increasingly urgent in recent weeks, with several reported instances of people sick and in pain waiting many hours or even days to be seen in an emergency room or be admitted to the hospital. Critical staffing shortages, driven by illness and much-needed vacations, are one of the driving forces of the current crisis.

Toronto General Hospital issued a “critical care bed alert” Tuesday evening with its three ICUS at full capacity or not having enough staff to keep all the beds open.

The alert is due to multiple factors including a staffing shortage and ongoing surgical procedures that take up ICU beds, University Hospital Network spokeswoman Gillian Howard said in a statement.

“When under critical care bed alert, we actively triage patients that require specialized ICU care,” Ms. Howard said. “We also need to ensure there are beds available on these units to accommodate the surgeries which will take place each day.”

This is the latest hit to the province’s health care system that saw about 25 hospitals close parts of their operations over the long weekend, including emergency rooms, because of staff shortages.

Health leaders say crowded emergency rooms, unacceptable wait times and a lack of available beds are not new problems and that long term solutions are urgently required to address these longstanding issues. They say more needs to be done, such as investing in primary care so more people have access to family care providers, and making working conditions more sustainable for nurses and other health professionals, are long overdue.

Mr. Ford faced numerous questions on Wednesday about his government’s plans to address the current crisis. But the premier offered little new information.

He referenced efforts his government has made to increase hospital capacity and nursing levels. And he said work is being done to accredit foreign-trained nurses through a “much faster, rapid process,” pointing to a directive that will be issued by the government to the College of Ontario Nurses.

“We’re throwing everything and the kitchen sink at this,” he said. “We’re going to do everything we can to bring it up to 100 per cent.”

While there is an urgent need to hire more nurses and other health professionals, nursing leaders and other health experts say hiring alone is not the solution. They say nurses are being asked to take on bigger workloads and are facing high levels of burnout and that new strategies are needed to improve their day-to-day conditions so they stay on the job longer.

Mr. Ford highlighted several times that Ontario is not alone in its current plight.

“This is happening across the country,” Mr. Ford said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.