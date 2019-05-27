Ontario Premier Doug Ford to reverse retroactive cuts to municipalities

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is announcing Monday that he will cancel a series of retroactive funding cuts that hit municipalities this year, including reductions for public health and childcare.

Mr. Ford has faced mounting pressure from mayors across the province and vocal opposition from Toronto mayor John Tory, as the cuts came months after municipalities had already finalized their 2019 budgets.

Mr. Tory had warned that his city faced a $178-million shortfall in 2019 from the cuts, and could harm everything from student nutrition to vaccination programs.

The Premier was scheduled to make the announcement Monday morning, alongside Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark. A government source confirmed that the Premier would cancel certain retroactive cuts.

The announcement presumably leaves the plans for steep cuts to a range of provincial funding for cities in place for future years, however.

Until now, Mr. Ford and his cabinet, including Health Minister Christine Elliott, had defended the cuts, accusing their critics of fear mongering or spreading false information.

Doubling down just last week, Mr. Ford announced a $7.3-million plan to offer cities external auditors trim their costs, and accused Mr. Tory of running a “bloated” government – saying all governments need to help as Ontario dealt with its deficit and debt.

