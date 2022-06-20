Ontario Premier Doug Ford, accompanied by his wife Karla, waves during an election night party at the Toronto Congress Centre, on June 2.CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

A senior government source says Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s new cabinet will be sworn in on Friday.

The source, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the cabinet process, says invitations have been sent to guests for a 10 a.m. swearing-in, which will be followed by an outdoor ceremony.

The source says the premier has not yet made the calls to new cabinet ministers to inform them of their new posts.

Ford’s previous cabinet had 28 people in it, but he has a much larger caucus to choose from this time, with 83 Tories elected.

That’s leading to some speculation that Ford will increase the size of his cabinet, perhaps by breaking up larger ministries into more focused portfolios.

Health and education will be two important jobs for Ford to fill, both as the two largest ministries and with the government planning billions in hospital infrastructure spending and teacher negotiations on the horizon.

