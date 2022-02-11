Ontario Premier Doug Ford is declaring a state of emergency in Ontario to deal with the border blockade and Ottawa protests and says his cabinet will enact orders to make it illegal to block borders and highways and impose $100,000 fines and prison terms for those who defy them.

Mr. Ford also said that the government will consider taking away personal and commercial licences from anyone who refuses to leave the protests. He urged protesters to depart, including those who have brought children to the blockades.

“To those who have attempted to disrupt our way of life by targeting our lifeline for food, fuel and goods across our borders, to those trying to force a political agenda through disruption, intimidation and chaos, my message to you is this,” Mr. Ford said. “Your right to make a political statement does not outweigh the right of hundreds of thousands of workers to earn their living. … Your right to make a political statement does not outweigh the rights of one million people in Ottawa to live peacefully, free of harassment and chaos in their own homes.”

He outlined the actions on Friday, saying he supported the right to protest but that the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., was harming an economic “lifeline” for the province. He also called the protests in Ottawa a “siege” and an “illegal occupation.”

Protesters at the Ambassador Bridge, the most important trade link between Canada and the U.S., had offered to open one lane as a gesture of goodwill, according to CBC News, just before the Premier spoke.

The mayors of the province’s biggest cities issued a statement Friday morning condemning the “irresponsible and damaging actions” of the protesters in Ottawa and at the Ambassador Bridge. They called for all governments “to end the occupations and defend peace, order and good government.”

The Globe and Mail reported on Thursday that the Premier intended to crack down on the bridge blockade, with hefty fines and the potential confiscation of vehicles.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Kieran Moore said Thursday that next week, given steep declines in COVID-19 hospitalization numbers, he would give the government recommendations on speeding up the province’s current phased timeline to lift capacity limits. As currently planned, Ontario would loosen more restrictions on Feb. 21 and eliminate all capacity limits by March 14.

Dr. Moore also said that Ontario’s vaccine-certificate system for restaurants and other higher-risk businesses, and its mask rules, were now being reviewed, although he cautioned masking would remain for some time, particularly in schools and on public transit. Ontario started a gradual lifting of restrictions on Jan. 31, but it has not set a date for the end of mask rules or vaccine certificates.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.