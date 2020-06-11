Ontario Premier Ford, Health Minister test negative for COVID-19; won’t self isolate

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott have tested negative for COVID-19, the Premier’s office said Thursday.

The two politicians were tested after Education Minister Stephen Lecce said he came into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, although Mr. Lecce tested negative as well.

The Premier’s Office said neither Mr. Ford – whose nephew recently tested positive for COVID-19 – nor Ms. Elliott have had any known contact with anyone who has the virus.

“As a result, there is no need for either of them to self-isolate,” spokeswoman Ivana Yelich said.

“They will continue to follow public health guidelines.”

Both Mr. Ford and Ms. Elliott will appear at a press conference at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Mr. Lecce, who appeared alongside Mr. Ford and Ms. Elliott at an announcement at Queen’s Park on Tuesday, said in a statement that he was tested that same day, and on Wednesday he found out his results were negative.

Infectious disease experts said a negative test does not necessarily clear someone from having COVID-19. Many factors play a role, including how much contact – and when – the person had with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Mr. Lecce’s office did not respond to questions about who he came into contact with, when he found out and if he will go for another test. Mr. Lecce said in a statement on Wednesday that he has been in isolation since he was tested.

On Tuesday, Toronto City Councillor Michael Ford, the Premier’s nephew, said he has tested positive for COVID-19 – the first known local politician in Canada’s largest city to contract the novel coronavirus.

