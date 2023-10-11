Open this photo in gallery: Sarah Jama in a 2018 portrait taken in her home.Peter Power/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on an NDP MPP to resign after she refused to retract a statement about Israel that her own party leadership has asked her to withdraw.

Sarah Jama, a New Democrat who was elected to the Ontario legislature last March, issued a statement on Tuesday in which she urged the state of Israel to “end all occupation of Palestinian land” and to “end apartheid.”

The post empathized with the struggles of Palestinians and called for a ceasefire and de-escalation to the conflict, but did not mention the brutal violence perpetrated against Israelis by Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls the Gaza Strip.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles later said the caucus did not approve Ms. Jama’s statement and called on the MPP to retract it. But the post remained online overnight and past noon on Wednesday.

Mr. Ford said Ms. Stiles had yet to hold Ms. Jama accountable for her statement, which he said condones the rape and killing of innocent Jewish people.

“As Premier, I’m doing what Ms. Stiles won’t and calling on Sarah Jama to resign immediately as a member of the Provincial Parliament,” Mr. Ford said. “Her views do not represent Ontario. They have no place in the legislature, and they have no place in this province.”

The Premier pointed to previous comments that Ms. Jama had made about Israel made before she ran for office, which she apologized for during a by-election campaign last year.

“Marit Stiles and the Ontario NDP have proven time and time again that they tolerate these hateful views and actions by keeping Ms. Jama in their caucus,” he said.

Three Jewish groups – the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, B’nai Brith Canada and Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre – have also condemned Ms. Jama’s statement and called for her removal from caucus.

“We are outraged by this statement from Sarah Jama and refusal to acknowledge the atrocities committed by the terror group Hamas against Israeli civilians. After more than 900 people were brutally massacred, including infants and the elderly, and many tortured and taken hostage, this statement is abhorrent,” said a social media post from Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre, a non-profit organization that focuses on Holocaust education.

Ontario Interim Liberal leader John Fraser has also called for Ms. Jama to be kicked out of caucus. Ms. Jama’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment on Wednesday.

However, Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East, a long-time critic of Israel’s policies toward Gaza and the West Bank, thanked Ms. Jama for her comments.

“We reject the repeated political attacks on her, which are designed to silence those who recognize the value of Palestinian lives,” the group said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ms. Stiles has previously defended Ms. Jama, a disability and civic justice activist, as a strong defender of human rights.

In March, shortly before Ms. Jama was elected to the legislature in a Hamilton Centre by-election, she apologized for past comments about Israel that she acknowledged were “harmful,” and pledged to speak out about anti-Semitism.

In a 2021 video that circulated online during the by-election, Ms. Jama spoke at a rally about Hamilton police protecting “Nazism” and targeting Black Muslim Palestinians, and suggested Israel is funding the killing of people globally and locally. She has also supported the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which promotes economic sanctions against Israel but has been called anti-Semitic by Jewish groups and condemned by Conservative and Liberal politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Ontario NDP also distanced itself from Ms. Jama in May, after she reposted a social-media message that mourned the death of a Palestinian hunger striker associated with a terrorist group, with the party saying that neither the NDP nor Ms. Jama share those views.