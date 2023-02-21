Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers a question on health care as the legislature resumes at Queen's Park in Toronto on Feb.21, 2023.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Ontario government has tabled its promised draft health care legislation that could allow more publicly funded surgeries and other procedures in for-profit clinics, something critics have warned would siphon scarce staff away from struggling hospitals and undermine public health care.

The plan, first announced last month, is aimed at reducing the backlog of patients waiting for surgery, a list that ballooned during COVID-19 and that the government now pegs at more than 200,000. It was to start with shifting more cataract eye procedures into existing private clinics, followed by more diagnostic tests and, in 2024, hip and knee replacements in an expanded number of for-profit or not-for-profit facilities.

While opposition critics and health care unions have warned the move undermines public health care, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones have repeatedly said that the procedures moved to private clinics will still be paid for by the Ontario Health Insurance Plan.

According to a government summary of the bill, called Your Health Act 2023, it would, if passed, “put into law that people will always access insured services at community surgical and diagnostic centres with their OHIP card and never their credit card, consistent with the [federal] Canada Health Act.”

The bill also enacts changes the government promised to allow health care workers from other provinces and territories to have their credentials recognized “as of right,” the government says.

The summary says the legislation includes provisions to “enhance guardrails” around the use of these new clinics.

Applicants to open new clinics will be required to outline how their centre would “improve patient wait times and improve patient experiences” and its plans to “integrate with the health system.” New centres would have to “provide a description of current linkages with health system partners,” the summary says. Ontario Heath, the government agency that oversees hospitals, is also supposed to ensure that the new clinics are included in regional planning and report into the province’s wait times information system.

The government says that before it expands to allow these clinics to do hip and knee replacements, the bill would allow it to “designate one or more expert organizations as inspecting bodies of the centres.” But the government has not decided who it will appoint to ensure these new clinics are safe. The College of Physicians and Surgeon is currently responsible for inspecting this kind of facility. The bill would also put the clinics under the mandate of the province’s patient ombudsman.

“The province is working with its frontline partners to determine what organizations are best positioned to serve as inspecting bodies and is exploring several options, including continuing the role of regulatory colleges to ensure continuity of the existing quality assurance programs,” the government’s statement reads.

To address the widespread concerns that such clinics will steal scarce nurses and other staff, the government says the draft legislation would also require new clinics to “protect the stability of doctors, nurses and other health-care workers at public hospitals and other health-care settings,” with the submission of a “detailed staffing model.” New clinics will also be required to show how they consulted with public hospitals before winning a licence.

The bill would also require all physicians working at these clinics to have privileges at hospitals – something that goes further than the government’s original commitment last month, when it said only that most of the doctors would be required to have these privileges.

Critics have pointed to widespread concerns that existing private clinics “upsell” patients, requiring them to pay for more expensive services, such as enhanced lenses in cataract operations, out of pocket. The government says its bill will require that “no centre will be allowed to refuse service to someone because they choose not to purchase upgrades, such as an upgraded cataract lens, and people cannot pay an additional fee to receive services faster than anyone else.”

It will also require clinics “to transparently provide this information upfront and ensure there is a mechanism to address people’s concerns.”