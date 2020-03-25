Ontario projects $20.5-billion deficit in 2020-21 as it spends billions to fight COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford listens as Minister of Finance Rod Phillips answers questions at Queen's Park in Toronto on March 18, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Ontario government will more than double the size of its current deficit to $20.5-billion in 2020-21, as it spends billions on health care, tax deferrals and payments for people affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

In a stark assessment of the province’s finances, Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips released an economic update on Wednesday in the place of a full-blown budget his government abandoned as the new coronavirus ravaged the world’s economies.

“Although it is clear that Ontario has and will continue to be impacted, the extent of the full impact on the province remains uncertain," the document says.

The one-year economic plan includes $7-billion for the province’s health-care system and in job supports, as well as $10-billion in tax deferrals, plus $2.5-billion in a reserve fund in case the crisis worsens.

Ontario said the measures are a "timely and robust response package” that builds on the $82-billion that the federal government has announced so far, with the province pledging to take “further actions as required.”

The new spending includes $3.3-billion for the health-care system, with $2.1-billion for “outbreak response measures” for hospitals, long-term care and public health, as well as a $1-billion COVID contingency fund. It also includes $61-million for vaccine development and $75-million for personal protective equipment for front-line workers.

“As Finance Minister, my No. 1 priority right now is ensuring that our front-line health-care professionals have the resources they need to fight the COVID-19 outbreak,” Mr. Phillips said in a statement.

The new projections appear to blow a hole in Ontario’s plan to balance its books by 2023, a year after the next election, as the virus and its impact double the deficit and cost the government about $6-billion in revenue. Last fall, the government, with a $9-billion deficit in 2019-20, was projecting just a $6.7-billion deficit for next year and boasting of its prudent approach.

The budget predicts COVID-19 will bring Ontario’s GDP growth to a standstill in 2020 – before rebounding later in the year and into 2021. The province is also predicting unemployment will increase by one percentage point to an annual average of 6.6 per cent. The numbers were based on private-sector estimates from a week ago.

The document contains no multiyear outlook, something Mr. Phillips says will be included in a budget now scheduled for Nov. 15.

In other moves aimed at helping people as the crisis deepens, the government is providing more money for low-income seniors by doubling the Guaranteed Annual Income System for six months and providing parents with a one-time payment of $200 for each child under 13 and $250 for special-needs children.

For businesses, now facing steep losses and in many cases orders to shut down, the government is promising a variety of relief. It will allow businesses to defer paying most provincial taxes for six months, leaving them with $6-billion in temporary relief. Municipalities will be given temporary fiscal room to defer property taxes.

Mr. Phillips presented his plan as a bill in the Ontario legislature on Wednesday. MPPs met for an expedited sitting with fewer members, seated apart, in an effort to practice physical distance. The House is set to resume again on April 14.

