Open this photo in gallery: Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy at Queen's Park in Toronto on March 23, 2023.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Ontario government says it intends to launch a provincial infrastructure bank with $3-billion in initial funding, one of few new initiatives outlined in a fall economic statement released on Thursday that warns of a worsening provincial deficit.

Few details about the proposed Ontario Infrastructure Bank were spelled out. The federal government launched a similar institution in 2017. This type of government-backed bank would typically lend money for key projects on more flexible terms than a private-sector bank would offer.

Ontario says it aims to use the bank to attract the big pools of cash in the hands of public-sector pension plans and other large institutional investors.

The economic statement also says the bank would be “arms-length and board-governed” and would would focus initially on long-term care homes, power projects, affordable housing and transportation infrastructure.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, in the text of his speech for the introduction of the fall economic statement in the legislature, says the new infrastructure bank is needed as Ontario’s population grows rapidly and requires new ways to finance infrastructure.

“Following in the steps of many other jurisdictions around the world with similar entities, the bank will attract trusted institutional investors to help finance essential infrastructure that would not otherwise get built,” said Mr. Bethlenfalvy, who also urged the federal government to spend more on infrastructure.

The annual fall economic update warns that with economic growth stalling, the windfall increases in tax revenues Ontario has seen in recent years are also drying up. It says the province intends to spend $2.3-billion more than planned this year, with much of that used to replenish its $2.5-billion contingency fund.

As a result, the deficit for 2023-24 is now expected to hit $5.6-billion – much larger than the $1.3-billion projected in the March budget. The modest $200-million surplus projected for 2024-25 has also degenerated into a projected $5.3-billion deficit. The government is still projecting balanced books by 2025-26, with a $500-million surplus – much smaller than the previously projected $4.4-billion surplus.

The fiscal update also contains a number of measures that were announced by the government earlier this week, including a pledge to the extend its cut to gas and fuel taxes, which amounts to 5.7 cents per litre, to next June. Ontario is also removing the eight per cent provincial portion of the harmonized sales tax on new purpose-built rental housing and lowering the age at which women can start self-referring for mammograms to 40 from 50.

The removal of the provincial portion of the HST would apply to new purpose-built rental housing such as apartment buildings, student housing and long-term rental accommodations, which begin construction between Sept. 14, 2023, and Dec. 31, 2030, and complete construction by Dec. 31, 2035.

The province has been calling on Ottawa to remove its portion of the 13 per cent HST since last fall, which the federal Liberal government agreed to do in September. Ontario said it will continue to work with the federal government to implement the new measure.

However, the economic statement’s projections for housing starts, which it has made a key metric as it seeks to facilitation the building of 1.5 million homes by 2031, fall far short of Ontario’s target. The numbers are higher than the predictions from its budget earlier this year, but don’t surpass 90,000 units a year until 2026 – well shy of the 150,000-a-year Ontario needs to hit its goal, with high interest rates and a slowing economy to blame.

To help municipalities, Ontario says it will spend $200-million over three years on new water systems to “unlock new housing opportunities.” Municipalities will be able to apply for funding to repair and expand core water, wastewater and storm water projects, the government said.

The government also says it is looking at producing more modular homes – which are built using prefabricated components that are transported to a property for assembly – and other “innovative options” to reduce costs and speed up housing construction, although the economic statement provides no further details.

At a September rally, Premier Doug Ford cited modular homes and pledged his government would offer houses with yards for $500,000, but the government has not unveiled any details about such a program.

Ontario is also proposing to expand an existing tax credit for critical mineral exploration, that would provide an additional $12-million in tax credits. Mr. Ford has made expanding mining in the province for the minerals needed for electric-vehicle batteries a signature priority.