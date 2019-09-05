 Skip to main content

Ontario proposes deal to build province’s first French-language university

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Ontario says it has come up with half of the funding required to build the province’s first French-language university.

The Progressive Conservatives are now asking Ottawa to contribute the other half of the $126-million needed for the project, which they say will take eight years to complete.

The request was laid out in a proposal the Tory government sent to Ottawa this morning.

The initial cost for the project was estimated at $83-million when the plans were first announced by the previous Liberal government in 2017.

The province and the federal government have been in talks for weeks to secure a potential funding agreement to build the school.

The Tories scrapped the project in November as part of their effort to balance the books, a move that sparked outrage and protests amongst Franco-Ontarians.

