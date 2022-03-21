Ontario is set to introduce legislation with measures intended to tackle illegal blockades at international border crossings.

The province enacted some of the measures on an emergency basis last month when anti-vaccine mandate protesters occupied downtown Ottawa and blocked the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, a critical trade route.

Now, Premier Doug Ford is looking to permanently enact the additional tools for police officers, including the ability to impose roadside suspension of drivers’ licences and vehicle permits, seize licence plates when a vehicle is used in an illegal blockade and remove and store objects making up an illegal blockade.

He says the legislation signals to the world that Ontario is open for business.

Ford is also announcing $96 million to go toward enhanced training for public order policing, strengthening Ontario Provincial Police emergency management, establishing a permanent OPP emergency response team, and buying tow trucks.

The government says the legislation would allow the province to respond to disruptions to critical border infrastructure in the future without declaring a state of emergency.

