Peter Bethlenfalvy, Ontario's Minister of Finance speaks to the media before delivering the provincial government's 2022 budget at the Queens Park Legislature, in Toronto, on April 28, 2022.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy unveiled a pre-election budget on Thursday that lists various previously announced plans but also pledges more money for long-term plans to expand hospitals and build highways. However, it puts off eliminating the province’s deficit for another six years.

The province’s Progressive Conservative government, headed by Premier Doug Ford, delayed its budget until just days before heading into its re-election campaign, with voting set for June 2. The budget legislation is not expected to be passed before the Legislature dissolves and the campaign starts officially next week, making Thursday’s document, called Ontario’s Plan to Build, an election platform.

But the budget contains little in the way of new policies or projects, as the government has spent months announcing many of its key provisions, including money for hospital expansion projects, refunds and an end to car-licence plate fees, as well as a temporary 5.7-cent cut to the gas tax after the election.

And speaking to reporters, Mr. Bethlenfalvy repeatedly declined to answer yes-or-no questions about whether his government would introduce the same budget if it is re-elected.

“The people of Ontario will vote on this budget,” Mr. Bethlenfalvy said. “It will be up to them if they want to pass this budget.”

For Mr. Bethlenfalvy, a PC Finance Minister who actually downgraded Liberal-run Ontario when he was at credit-rating agency DBRS Ltd. during the financial crisis in 2009, the budget does contain something that might come as a surprise: A higher deficit and no plan for a balanced budget until 2027-28.

For this fiscal year, 2022-23, the budget projects a deficit of $18.9-billion (not including $1-billion in reserve funds) which is actually up from last year’s $13.5-billion, despite the fact that the figure includes billions the province spent on battling the ongoing pandemic.

Both figures are much lower than the $33-billion in red ink originally projected in last year’s budget, as the economy, and government revenue, recovered much faster than Ontario projected. But the province’s independent Financial Accountability Office said earlier this year that quickly increasing revenues could mean an end to red ink as early as 2023-24.

Mr. Bethlenfalvy defended the spending plan, saying it was necessary to help rebuild the province after the pandemic, and that the province’s debt-to-GDP ratio was headed downward.

“This is a plan that rebuilds Ontario’s economy,” Mr. Bethlenfalvy said. “We’ve got to get people working.”

The move to delay the budget, while not unprecedented, required this government to pass legislation earlier this year to exempt itself from its own 2019 law mandating that budgets be presented by March 31, the end of the fiscal year. Those rules, described by then finance minister Vic Fedeli as an “ironclad guarantee,” would have seen both Mr. Ford and Mr. Bethlenfalvy pay 10 per cent of their paycheques in penalties for the late budget.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Bethlenfalvy said the budget needed to be delayed in light of the economic uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the pandemic.

Over the next 10 years, the budget says, the province will spend $40-billion on new hospitals or hospital expansions, $10-billion more than plans last laid out in 2021. Health Minister Christine Elliott has spent much of the last few months announcing planning grants for hospitals across the province. The money, the budget says, will mean 3,000 additional beds over those 10 years – on top of the 3,100 surge-capacity beds the province says it has added since the pandemic began.

The budget also increases the amount planned for highways and roads over the next decade by $4-billion, aiming to spend $25.1-billion. However, the documents do not spell out the estimated costs of the proposed Highway 413 or the Bradford Bypass north of Toronto that the government has also committed to building, despite concerns from environmentalists.

Other projects now listed in the province’s highway plans include preliminary bridge work to prepare for a future widening of Highway 401 east of Toronto in Durham Region. Another greenlit project would both build a new bridge for the busy Queen Elizabeth Way over the Welland Canal, connecting St. Catharines, Ont. and Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., and rehabilitate the existing QEW Garden City Skyway.

There are no new transit projects, as the government has previously announced a series of big-ticket transit projects in Toronto, including subway extensions in York Region and Scarborough and a new Ontario Line through central Toronto. However, it commits to “advancing planning work” on a subway extension that would connect the Sheppard Subway with the future Scarborough subway.

There is no mention of the broad 20-per-cent “middle class” income-tax cut Mr. Ford promised in the 2018 election. But the budget does include an expansion of the government’s existing low-income tax credit, which is currently aimed at those who make under $30,000. The government says it will be expanded to offer help to those making up to $50,000, benefiting an additional 700,000 people with an average of $300 in tax relief.

Opposition leaders seized on numbers in the budget showing shortfalls in health and education spending. Opposition NDP Leader Andrea Horwarth said the budget show government spending in these areas falling behind inflation by $2.7-billion over the next three years.

“There’s no plan to make life more affordable in this budget, and Ford is signalling that he plans to cut deeper, pushing health care and education past the breaking point,” Ms. Horwath said in a statement.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca said the budget shows education funding dropping by $1.3-billion last year. (The government says the lower outlay was the result of declining enrolment and other factors.)

“The lack of ambition for Ontario is breathtaking from the Ford Conservatives,” Mr. Del Duca said in an e-mailed statement. “Not a single new idea to improve our schools, or provide better care for our seniors.”

In the prepared remarks distributed in advance of his speech in the legislature Thursday afternoon, Mr. Bethlenfalvy highlights the government’s plans to build Highway 413, which would arc through the protected Greenbelt around the western side of the Greater Toronto Area and is opposed by environmentalists and all three opposition leaders. The Finance Minister also targets election-style rhetoric at Mr. Del Duca, a former transportation minister in the previous Liberal government.

“The previous government and its transportation minister didn’t even try,” Mr. Bethlenfalvy said in his prepared budget speech, referring to building new highways. “It’s like they were allergic to concrete. They would spend a decade debating the route of a road or highway. Or allow the same old interest group vetoes to block things from getting done.”

The Finance Minister also accuses his political rivals of wanting more pandemic restrictions – even though his government put the province through some of North America’s longest and most stringent public health restrictions to contain the pandemic.

“Some, including some in this House, will choose the road of constantly advocating for closing Ontario. These are the loud voices calling for more restrictions. More mandates. More division and fear,” Mr. Bethlenfalvy says, going on to tout the government’s support for pandemic-affected businesses and its expansion plans for hospitals.

Another of the previously announced government commitments in the budget is a plan to spend an additional $1-billion over three years on home-care for seniors, a plan to build 30,000 new long-term care home beds. It also trumpets the government’s move to refund and cancel annual licence plate fees for drivers, at a cost of $1.1-billion, and its six-month 5.7-cent cut to gas taxes, which would start in July and cost the government $645-million.

It also highlights the hundreds of millions of dollars the government has handed to car and electric-vehicle battery manufacturers to secure jobs in these sectors. And it repeats a pledge to spend $1-billion – and a plea for Ottawa to pitch in – to build a road to the remote Ring of Fire mineral deposits in Northern Ontario, where the government says critical minerals needed in electric-car batteries can be mined.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.