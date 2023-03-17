The Ontario Provincial Police Det. Sergeant Jason Dinsmore provides additional information on the January 2022 abduction of Elnaz Hajtamiri during a press conference in Mississauga, Ont., on Jan. 12.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the abduction of a 37-year-old woman from an Ontario town.

The OPP say Elnaz Hajtamiri has not been seen since she was abducted by two men and a woman from a relative’s home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022.

They say investigators identified a 30-year-old woman from Brampton, who was arrested and charged with kidnapping.

Police say the suspect was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear at a Collingwood court on May 2.

The OPP had identified and issued an arrest warrant last week for a 35-year-old Toronto man suspected in the abduction and are still seeking help identifying one last suspect.

Last week, police charged a fifth suspect in an alleged assault on Hajtamiri in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill, Ont., in December 2021, a few weeks before she was kidnapped.