Amber Alert cancelled after missing Bayfield, Ontario girl found safe

An Amber Alert has been cancelled after a missing girl was found safe.

Provincial police originally issued the alert on Wednesday morning, less than five hours after the seven-year-old was last seen in Bayfield, Ont.

There was no immediate word on where she was found.

Police had said a 30-year-old woman was a suspect in the case.

There’s no word on whether she will face any charges.

Bayfield is a community in the southwestern Ontario town of Bluewater.

