Ontario public elementary teachers to see wage increase of 1 per cent a year in deal with province

A tentative deal between Ontario’s public elementary school teachers and the government comes with an annual wage cap of 1 per-cent, but also allows boards to hire about 430 more educators to support students with learning needs.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) shared details on Monday evening of its recently negotiated deal with the province, which includes a 4-per-cent bump in benefits in each year – higher than the government originally desired.

ETFO is the country’s largest education union with 83,000 members. The deal comes after months of tensions with the government and led to job action and strikes across the province.

Sam Hammond, president of ETFO, said in statement earlier this month that it had been a “very prolonged and difficult bargaining process.”

The deal includes a “supports for students fund” of $88-million in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years to create 434 positions meant to address areas such as special education, Indigenous learners, English-language learners and mental-health supports.

ETFO said in the memo that although its deal includes a 1-per-cent annual salary increase, there was an agreement between all parties that the union would continue with its legal challenge against the government’s wage-restraint legislation.

The union said that the government has also made a “binding, enforceable commitment in writing” to maintain the full-day kindergarten model, which includes a teacher and an early childhood educator.

ETFO and the Catholic teachers’ union had renewed talks with the government and school trustees association after Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced changes to the province’s proposals earlier this month. Both have since reached tentative deals. The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation has not been called back to the bargaining table by provincial mediators.

Mr. Lecce said that this government had made a commitment to maintain full-day kindergarten, and fund supports for special education and other learning needs negotiated in a previous contract.

The government also softened its stand on increasing average class sizes in high school, reducing the maximum number to 23 for the length of the contract. Previously, the government had set a goal of 28 and then 25, which would have led to thousands of fewer teachers over four years.

The current average is 22.9.

Further, Mr. Lecce said parents could meet with school guidance counsellors to opt their children out of two online courses that are required to graduate from high school. The province had initially planned to have four online courses.

As part of the new offer, the government would require unions to comply with its wage-cap legislation, meant to limit public-sector pay increases to 1 per cent, and wanted concessions on a seniority-based hiring regulation.

ETFO said in its memo to members that while the agreement does not come with any such concessions, it also doesn’t come with guarantees that the government can’t make changes to the regulation.

ETFO members are expected to vote on the deal from April 23 to April 27.