Canada

Ontario public high school teachers to hold one-day strike on Wednesday, Dec. 4

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Public high school teachers started an administrative work-to-rule campaign on Tuesday.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s public high school teachers say they will hold a one-day strike next week as their ongoing labour dispute with the province continues to escalate.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation says it will hold a “provincewide full withdrawal of services” on Wednesday, Dec. 4, if a new deal isn’t reached before then.

Public high school teachers started an administrative work-to-rule campaign on Tuesday that includes not putting comments on report cards, not participating in standardized testing, and not attending certain meetings.

The four major teachers’ unions have all expressed frustration with what they say has been a lack of progress at the bargaining table with the province.

Elementary teachers also started an administrative work-to-rule campaign this week.

The Catholic teachers’ union has talks scheduled Friday involving a conciliator, and French teachers will hold strike votes next month.

