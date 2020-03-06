 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario public high school teachers’ union pauses rotating strikes until March 27

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Teachers and support workers picket outside Northern Secondary School, in Toronto, in a Dec. 4 2019, file photo.

Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

The union representing Ontario’s public high school teachers says it is pausing its rotating strikes starting next week.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation says it will make the move to minimize the disruption to student activities scheduled during March break.

The union has been holding regular rotating strikes since late last year in a bid to pressure the Ontario government during contentious contract talks.

Story continues below advertisement

It says starting Monday it will instead expand a work-to-rule campaign it has been engaged in since November.

As part of that service withdrawal, teachers will not complete activities like participating in some meetings, organize professional development day seminars or work on course writing.

The union currently does not have any talks scheduled with the government.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies