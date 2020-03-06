Ontario public high school teachers’ union pauses rotating strikes until March 27

Open this photo in gallery Teachers and support workers picket outside Northern Secondary School, in Toronto, in a Dec. 4 2019, file photo. Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

The union representing Ontario’s public high school teachers says it is pausing its rotating strikes starting next week.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation says it will make the move to minimize the disruption to student activities scheduled during March break.

The union has been holding regular rotating strikes since late last year in a bid to pressure the Ontario government during contentious contract talks.

It says starting Monday it will instead expand a work-to-rule campaign it has been engaged in since November.

As part of that service withdrawal, teachers will not complete activities like participating in some meetings, organize professional development day seminars or work on course writing.

The union currently does not have any talks scheduled with the government.

