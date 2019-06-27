 Skip to main content

Canada Ontario puts $1-million toward protecting communities against extreme weather effects

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ontario puts $1-million toward protecting communities against extreme weather effects

BRACEBRIDGE, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Ontario is launching a $1-million pilot project to help communities protect against effects of extreme weather.

Several communities in central and eastern Ontario saw flooding this spring, and the government activated a disaster recovery assistance program for them.

The program helps cover emergency expenses and the costs to repair or replace essential property not covered by insurance after a natural disaster.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark says a new pilot project will give municipalities that qualify for that program up to 15 per cent above the estimated cost of rebuilding public infrastructure that’s been damaged.

The government says the funds would allow municipalities to make their infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather, with measures such as raising roads, improving the footing of bridges or increasing the size of catch basins.

Earlier this year, the Progressive Conservative government cut conservation authorities’ funding for flood management in half.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter