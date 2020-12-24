Ontario, Quebec post COVID-19 case records as Trudeau strikes hopeful note in holiday message

Canada’s two most populous provinces reported record daily COVID-19 caseloads as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged this won’t be the Christmas anyone had hoped for.

Ontario reported 2,447 new infections on Thursday, topping its previous high a week ago by 15. It also recorded 49 new deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Quebec, meanwhile, had 2,349 new infections, the third day in a row it hit a record. There were 46 additional deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

The pandemic means families aren’t supposed to gather the way they normally would for Christmas.

“This isn’t the holiday season we wanted, I know,” Trudeau said in his annual Christmas message.

“But here’s the thing: Even though this year’s Christmas traditions will be different, we can and should give thanks for everything that unites us.

“This crisis will end and as a country we will come out of it stronger and more united.”

ONTARIO

In Ontario, sweeping provincewide restrictions come into effect on Boxing Day to stem the spread of the virus. They are to last a month in the southern part of the province and two weeks in the north.

The measures include a ban on indoor gatherings, a 10-person cap on outdoor gatherings, and the closure of non-essential businesses and sit-down dining.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged Ontarians to only go out if it’s necessary – even before the “lockdown” begins.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every time you take a trip, it puts people in jeopardy so please, as of right now … stay at home when you can,” he said.

“But folks, we will get through this. We have 28 days and we’re going to give it everything we can and we will come out stronger than ever after this.”

FIRE SERVICES OUTBREAK

The City of Mississauga, Ont., has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak among Fire and Emergency Services staff.

The city says 11 firefighters and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

An additional 36 staff have been told to self-isolate and the city says the outbreak has impacted four fire stations.

Acting Fire Chief Nancy Macdonald-Duncan says crews will be adjusted with firefighters from other stations.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says its fire stations are not open to the public and staff wear full protective equipment during calls.

Peel Public Health is working with the city to notify impacted staff and ensure protocols are being followed.

QUEBEC

Quebec is closing all businesses the government deems “non-essential” on Christmas Day, until at least Jan. 11, in an effort to reduce transmission and ease pressure on the health-care system. Indoor and outdoor gatherings in the hardest-hit zones are not allowed over the holiday period.

For most of the province, in-person dining, bars, gyms and entertainment venues have been closed since October.

On Wednesday, the Montreal Children’s Hospital said it was accepting adult patients in its intensive care unit to free up space at other hospitals dealing with COVID-19. The hospital said it was caring for 11 adult post-op patients and said other adults had been admitted to its pediatric intensive care unit.

Dr. Robert Barnes, associate director of professional services at the Children’s, said the hospital is happy to help. “Our adult colleagues are running full tilt, and relocating staff significantly, to care for so many sick adults,” he said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“The pandemic is not letting up, just like during the first wave in the spring, we at the Children’s want to contribute to the cause as best we can.”

Quebec said it administered 3,942 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Wednesday. The province has reported a total of 185,872 COVID-19 infections and 7,913 deaths linked to the virus.

ALBERTA

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said on Twitter that there were an estimated 1,100 cases identified the previous day and that seven per cent of tests were coming back positive. She said hospitalizations were on the rise, but intensive care admissions were stable.

Alberta has also prohibited indoor or outdoor social gatherings into the new year to get its COVID-19 caseload under control. Earlier this week, Premier Jason Kenney announced that a person living alone can attend one family gathering in another household over a five-day period that started Wednesday and that a household may have up to two single people as guests.

ATLANTIC

Nova Scotians should be thankful this holiday season that COVID-19-related restrictions in the province aren’t as bad as they are elsewhere, Premier Stephen McNeil said Thursday.

In-person dining at restaurants across Halifax is prohibited and in the rest of the province, restaurants and licensed establishments have to stop service by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m. Indoor gatherings provincewide meanwhile, are capped at 10 people.

Story continues below advertisement

McNeil said in a statement he appreciated that following public health orders during the holidays “can be a challenge” but he said restrictions in the province “are not as tight as in other parts of the country.”

“Let’s also be thankful for what we do have as we continue the good work to keep COVID-19 in check. I wish all Nova Scotians a safe holiday season and a Merry Christmas.”

Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, six of which were in the Halifax area and one was in the western health zone. The province has 36 reported active cases of COVID-19 and no patients are in hospital with the disease.

In New Brunswick, health officials reported two new cases Thursday: one involved a person in their 20s in the Moncton region and the other involved someone in their 50s in the Bathurst area. Both cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The province has had eight deaths attributed to COVID-19 and has 44 reported active infections. One patient is hospitalized in intensive care with the disease. All of New Brunswick is under the “yellow” pandemic-alert level, the second-lowest level in the province’s recovery plan.

Health officials in Prince Edward Island reported three new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, all travel related. The new cases involved two women – one in her 30s and the other in her 50s – as well as a man in his 50s. They all arrived in the province following travel outside Atlantic Canada and are not related to each other.

Story continues below advertisement

Prince Edward Island has five reported active cases of COVID-19 and has reported a total of 94 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new COVID-19 infections Thursday; the province has 21 reported active infections.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.