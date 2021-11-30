Ontario has now recorded 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Three virus fatalities were reported today, pushing the death toll to the 10,000 mark.

The grim figure was reported along with 687 new cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 329 of the new cases are in people not fully vaccinated against the virus and 50 cases are in people whose vaccination status is unknown.

There are 153 patients in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness, including 96 people on ventilators.

There were four patients from Saskatchewan being treated in Ontario hospitals as of Monday, three of them in intensive care.

