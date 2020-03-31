Ontario reaches tentative deal with French teachers union

Ontario has reached a tentative contract agreement with the union representing the provinces’ 12-thousand French-language teachers.

The government and the union known as A-E-F-O announced the tentative deal this afternoon.

The union says details of the agreement will remain confidential until it is ratified and a date has not yet been set for a vote by members.

The agreement is the third reached between the government and the province’s major teachers’ unions in recent weeks after months of contentious negotiations.

The province has also reached deals with the unions that represent Ontario’s elementary school teachers and English Catholic teachers.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation has not resumed formal bargaining with the government since December.

