Ontario records 1,913 new COVID-19 cases, though technical issue likely led to under-reporting

Open this photo in gallery A COVID-19 testing facility at Scarborough Health Network's Centenary hospital, in Toronto, on Nov. 28, 2020. Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting 1,913 new cases of COVID-19 today and 46 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says that due to a technical issue at Toronto Public Health, there is likely an under-reporting of cases today.

Elliott says that Toronto is reporting 550 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The city has reported 815, 1035 and 903 new cases over the past three days.

Elliott also says there are 346 new cases in Peel Region and 235 in York Region today.

More than 34,500 tests were completed since Ontario’s last daily report.

Ontario is reporting that 14,346 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the last daily update.

A total of 224,134 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province.

There have been a total of 242,277 COVID-19 cases in Ontario since the pandemic began.

Of those, 242,277 have been resolved and there’s been a total of 5,479 deaths in the province linked to the virus.

Premier Doug Ford says a new hospital set to open in Vaughan, Ont., will be used to relieve a capacity crunch because of rising COVID-19 rates. The Canadian Press

