Ontario releases ‘social circles’ plan for 10 people to gather without physical distancing

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Ontario is encouraging residents to form “social circles” of up to 10 people, including family and friends, who they can see without physical distancing.

The new advice from the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, comes into effect on Friday. It is not enforceable, but provincial officials said it is viewed as guidance for people who want to kiss, hug or touch their family and friends after months of self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Versions of social circles – known as social or family bubbles – are already in effect in other provinces including British Columbia and New Brunswick, where people are permitted to socialize with several different households.

On Friday, a majority of Ontario – but not the Greater Toronto Area or border regions – moves on to “stage 2” of the economic reopening plan, which includes hair salons, restaurant patios and shopping malls.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement about “social circles” Friday afternoon at Queen’s Park.

However, “social circles” are different than the province’s recently-announced change to the size of social gatherings, which increases from five to 10 people starting Friday.

Social gatherings, which are enforceable, are not limited to the same people but must take place with physical distancing, provincial officials said.

According to provincial documents, social circles begin with a person’s immediate household, or people they regularly contact. If that number is under 10, another household, family members or friends can join the circle.

The province recommends that everyone agree to join the circle, and to be “true” to it. “No one should be part of more than one circle,” the document says.

People at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, such as those over 70 or health care workers, may not wish to join a social circle or want to keep it small, the government said.

As the pandemic improves, social circles may expand, provincial officials said.

Ontario on Friday reported 182 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest increase since March 28, and processed more than 28,000 tests.

