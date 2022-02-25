Ontario is reporting 1,003 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 297 in intensive care.

That’s slightly down from Thursday, when the province reported 1,066 hospitalizations and 302 people in ICUs.

Ontario also logged 35 new deaths from the virus.

There were 2,427 new cases of COVID-19, but provincial policies limiting access to testing mean that number is likely higher.

Seventy-four long-term care homes in the province are currently listed as having active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Ontario isn’t reporting data on COVID-19 cases in schools, but it says two schools are currently closed.

