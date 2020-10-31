 Skip to main content

Ontario reports 1,015 new COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths; Quebec has 1,064 new cases

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People wait in line at the Women's College COVID-19 testing facility in Toronto on Sept. 18, 2020.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 1,015 cases of COVID-19, marking the second time in one week the daily tally has passed the 1,000 mark.

Public health officials also recorded nine new deaths linked to the virus over the past 24 hours.

Quebec is reporting 1,064 new cases of COVID-19 today and 15 additional deaths linked to the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario data shows most of the new cases remain concentrated in long-standing infection hot spots, with 325 reported in Toronto, 282 in Peel, 94 in Ottawa and 88 in York Region.

Those results are based on more than 41,900 tests completed over the past 24 hours. The province is also reporting 798 more resolved cases.

Officials have said Ontario’s COVID-19 case totals are heading in the right direction despite numbers that have remained high over the past week.

Saturday’s reported total in Ontario was the second-highest recorded since the start of the pandemic in March, eclipsed only by the 1,042 cases reported last Sunday.

Quebec public health authorities say 503 people are currently in hospital due to the novel coronavirus, a decline of 12 from the day before. Of those, 82 are in intensive care, an increase of one from the day before.

Quebec conducted 28,222 COVID-19 tests on Oct. 29, the most recent date for which data is available. Public health said six of the additional deaths took place within the past 24-hours, with the rest taking place at an earlier date.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies