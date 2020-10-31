Ontario reports 1,015 new COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths; Quebec has 1,064 new cases

Open this photo in gallery People wait in line at the Women's College COVID-19 testing facility in Toronto on Sept. 18, 2020. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 1,015 cases of COVID-19, marking the second time in one week the daily tally has passed the 1,000 mark.

Public health officials also recorded nine new deaths linked to the virus over the past 24 hours.

Quebec is reporting 1,064 new cases of COVID-19 today and 15 additional deaths linked to the virus.

Ontario data shows most of the new cases remain concentrated in long-standing infection hot spots, with 325 reported in Toronto, 282 in Peel, 94 in Ottawa and 88 in York Region.

Those results are based on more than 41,900 tests completed over the past 24 hours. The province is also reporting 798 more resolved cases.

Officials have said Ontario’s COVID-19 case totals are heading in the right direction despite numbers that have remained high over the past week.

Saturday’s reported total in Ontario was the second-highest recorded since the start of the pandemic in March, eclipsed only by the 1,042 cases reported last Sunday.

Quebec public health authorities say 503 people are currently in hospital due to the novel coronavirus, a decline of 12 from the day before. Of those, 82 are in intensive care, an increase of one from the day before.

Quebec conducted 28,222 COVID-19 tests on Oct. 29, the most recent date for which data is available. Public health said six of the additional deaths took place within the past 24-hours, with the rest taking place at an earlier date.