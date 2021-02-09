Ontario reports 1,022 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,022 new cases of COVID-19 today and 17 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 343 new cases in Toronto, 250 in Peel Region and 128 in York Region.

Elliott also says that nearly 30,800 tests were completed since Monday’s update.

Ontario is reporting that 12,462 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the last daily report.

A total of 398,633 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.

Ontario reports that 1,388 more cases have been resolved since Monday’s update.

Ontario will begin the gradual reopening of its economy starting Wednesday. Premier Doug Ford says the state of emergency declared last month will be allowed to expire as scheduled on Tuesday. The Canadian Press

