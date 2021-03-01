Ontario reports 1,023 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths

Open this photo in gallery A COVID-19 testing facility at Scarborough Health Network's Centenary hospital, in Toronto, on Nov. 28, 2020. Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting 1,023 new cases of COVID-19 today and six more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 280 new cases in Toronto, 182 in Peel Region and 72 in Ottawa.

Ontario says that 939 more cases were resolved since the last daily report.

Today’s data is based on more than 35,000 tests completed.

Another 17,424 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were given since Sunday’s daily update.

A total of 704,695 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province so far.

There have been 301,839 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario since the pandemic began, 284,283 of which have been resolved and 6,986 that have led to death.

Meanwhile, two Ontario regions have moved into lockdown today amid rising case counts while several other areas are seeing restrictions loosen.

The Thunder Bay and Simcoe-Muskoka health units have seen infections increase in recent days, driven in part by transmission of more infectious variants of the virus.

The province activated what it describes as an “emergency brake” for those districts, moving them to the grey lockdown tier of Ontario’s colour-coded pandemic restrictions plan.

The move imposes a variety of more stringent public health measures in those regions, including capping most indoor gatherings at 10 people, closing restaurants to in-person service and forcing non-essential retailers to operate at 25 per cent capacity.

Seven other public health units will be easing restrictions as they move down a level in the provincial framework.

The Niagara Region is now classified as red, the Chatham-Kent, Middlesex-London and Southwestern units all move to the orange tier, Haldimand-Norfolk and Huron Perth transition to the yellow level, and Grey Bruce will become a green zone with the least restrictive measures in place.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says more Canadians will get vaccinated sooner now that a third vaccine has been approved in Canada and more doses of it have been secured. Health Canada's chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma says the AstraZeneca vaccine and all the others Health Canada has approved are safe and effective against COVID-19. The Canadian Press

