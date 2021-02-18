Ontario is considering request from Toronto, Peel to delay loosening of some COVID-19 restrictions: Elliott

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, in Toronto, on Jan. 5, 2021. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s health minister says the province is carefully considering a request from Toronto and Peel Region to delay loosening restrictions in those communities for two weeks.

Christine Elliott says the province’s top doctor will be looking at new pandemic data today that will inform his recommendation on what should be done for the two COVID-19 hot spots.

The medical officers for Toronto and Peel wrote to Ontario’s chief medical officer of health recently, saying lifting a stay-at-home order and other restrictions next week as the province has planned would lead to more illness and death.

Dr. Eileen de Villa and Dr. Lawrence Loh asked for those pandemic measures to remain in place until at least March. 9.

They said they were concerned by the threat posed by more contagious variants of the virus and said hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are still too high.

Peel and Toronto are among four remaining Ontario regions that have yet to move from the stay-at-home order back to the province’s the colour-coded pandemic restrictions system.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 1,038 new cases of COVID-19 today and 44 more deaths linked to the virus.

Elliott said there were 376 new cases in Toronto, 142 in Peel Region and 122 in York Region.

Today’s data is based on nearly 56,200 tests completed since the last report.

Another 12,383 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province since Wednesday’s update.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he spoke with the head of Moderna and that Canada is on track to receive two million doses of its vaccine by the end of March. The Canadian Press

