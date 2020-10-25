Ontario reports more than 1,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 for the first time

Open this photo in gallery COVID-19 inspired graffiti near Queen St. and Spadina Ave. in Toronto. Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting more than 1,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 for the first time today.

The province recorded 1,042 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, breaking the previous day’s single-day peak of 978 new positive cases.

It’s the first time the daily case count has topped the 1,000 mark since the COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic back in March.

Story continues below advertisement

The province is also reporting seven new deaths related to the illness.

Provincial data shows 309 of the new diagnoses are in Toronto, 289 are in Peel, 117 in York Region, 80 in Ottawa and 52 in Durham.

There are 278 people hospitalized in Ontario due to the virus, including 79 in intensive care.

Ontario has 7,120 active cases in total.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.