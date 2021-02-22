 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Ontario reports 1,058 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Nurses administer rapid COVID-19 tests at a construction site in Toronto, on Feb. 18, 2021.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 1,058 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 325 new cases in Toronto, 215 in Peel Region and 87 in York Region.

The province says 1,083 cases were resolved since the last daily report.

Another 12,922 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Sunday’s update.

A total of 569,455 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario so far.

Today’s data is based on nearly 31,200 completed tests.

There have been 294,144 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario since the pandemic began, 276,937 of which have been resolved and 6,872 that have led to death.

Meanwhile, one of Ontario’s long-standing COVID-19 hot spots returned to the province’s colour-coded system of pandemic restrictions on Monday, while a stay-at-home order remained in effect for three others.

Businesses in York Region were allowed to reopen as the public health unit returned to the second-most restrictive red level of public health precautions.

Non-essential retailers and restaurants could welcome customers back, with capacity limits and physical distancing in place.

York has long logged some of Ontario’s highest COVID-19 case counts, but the region’s chief medical officer of health requested that the province move it back to the tiered framework to bring it in line with most of Ontario’s other public health units.

The stay-at-home order remains in effect only for Toronto, Peel and North Bay-Parry Sound until at least March 8.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he knows Canadians are tired of the pandemic but the new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 circulating in Canada mean we have to keep at the hard work even longer. The Canadian Press

