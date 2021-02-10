Ontario reports 1,072 new COVID-19 cases as province begins gradual reopening of its economy

Open this photo in gallery A COVID-19 testing facility at Scarborough Health Network's Centenary hospital, in Toronto, on Nov. 28, 2020. Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting 1,072 new cases of COVID-19 today and 41 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 393 new cases in Toronto, 196 in Peel Region, and 125 in York Region.

She also says that more than 52,500 tests were completed since the last daily update.

The province is reporting that 1,709 more cases were resolved since Tuesday’s report.

Ontario says that another 13,486 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the province’s last update.

A total of 412,119 doses of a vaccine have been administered in the province so far.

There have been 281,566 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario since the pandemic began.

Of those, 261,700 have been resolved and 6,596 people have died.

Ontario began to reopen its economy on Wednesday, starting with three public health units.

Health units in Hastings Prince Edward; Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington; and Renfrew County moved into the least-restrictive green category.

That means the province’s lockdown and stay-at-home order will lift in those regions, and restaurants and non-essential businesses can reopen.

Next week, all remaining regions except three hot spots in the Greater Toronto Area are set to move to the restrictions framework.

The category they are placed in will depend on their local case rates.

Toronto, Peel Region and York Region are expected to be the last to make that transition on Feb. 22, but the province said any sudden increase in COVID-19 cases could delay that plan.

Canada's chief public health officer says that while there has been recent progress on bringing down the number of new COVID-19 cases, loosening restrictions must be done with caution and that provinces must be ready to reapply them quickly if things start to get worse, especially with the new variants. The Canadian Press

