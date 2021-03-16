Science advisers say Ontario is experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 as variant cases rise

Ontario’s science advisers say the province is experiencing a third wave of COVID-19.
The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says that more transmissible virus variants of concern account for almost half of new cases and are driving growth.
The group, which provides independent advice and analysis to the province, says almost two thirds of Ontario’s public health units are now experiencing “exponential growth” of the virus.
The province’s top doctor said Monday that Ontario could be going into a third wave but the extent of it is still developing.
The Ontario Hospital Association has warned that the number of patients in intensive care is trending up.
The new data comes as the province ramps up its vaccine rollout, launching a new booking portal and call centre earlier this week.
Ontario reported 1,074 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 11 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 313 new cases in Toronto, 199 in Peel Region and 101 in York Region.
Another 51,579 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Ontario since the last update.
Meanwhile, an all-boys private school in Toronto has temporarily moved all classes online after several students tested positive for COVID-19.
Upper Canada College says there have been 10 cases of the illness in students in grades 4, 8 and 12.
But it says there is no confirmation that the cases are a result of transmission within the school.
The school says holding remote learning until next week is a voluntary, precautionary measure to safeguard students, employees and the broader community.
