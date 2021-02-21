Ontario reports 1,087 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths as York Region lockdown set to lift

Ontario is reporting 1,087 new cases of COVID-19 today and 13 new deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the count includes 344 new cases in Toronto, 156 in Peel Region and 122 in York Region.

Stay-at-home orders in York Region are set to lift Monday when it returns to the province’s colour-coded pandemic response plan at the red level.

But Elliott says on Twitter this morning that “a return to the framework is not a return to normal.”

The provincial framework states that most retailers operating in red zones must limit customers to 50 per cent of regular capacity, while in-person gatherings are capped at five people indoors and 25 outside.

Only Toronto, Peel and the North Bay Parry Sound health unit remain under the stay-at-home order that once applied across the province.

