Ontario is reporting 1,091 people in hospital with COVID-19 today, nearly 40 per cent higher than a week ago.

There were 790 people in hospital with COVID-19 last Tuesday.

The province is also reporting 173 COVID-19 patients in intensive care today, compared with 165 a week ago.

There are six new COVID-19 deaths logged today, and three that the province says occurred more than a week ago have been added to the total count.

Ontario is also reporting 1,991 new infections, though the province’s top doctor has said the number is likely 10 times higher since access to PCR tests is limited.

Eighteen per cent of COVID-19 tests conducted in the last day came back positive, down slightly from Monday’s positivity rate of 19 per cent.

