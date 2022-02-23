Ontario is reporting 1,106 people in hospital with COVID-19, up from 1,038 on Tuesday.

There are also 319 people in intensive care, the same as Tuesday.

The province is reporting 19 more deaths due to the virus.

Provincial data show 1,425 new COVID-19 cases, though policies restricting access to testing mean that number is likely higher.

The province says 116 long-term care homes have active COVID-19 outbreaks, representing about 18 per cent of homes.

Ontario isn’t reporting data on COVID-19 cases in schools, but two schools were closed on Tuesday for operational reasons.

