Ontario reports 111 new COVID-19 cases as large portion of province moves into Stage 3 of reopening

Open this photo in gallery Patrons are led to their seats on the patio at Banditos, a restaurant in Ottawa, on June 12, 2020. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths related to the virus.

The total number of cases now stands at 37,274, which includes 2,746 deaths and 33,162 cases marked as resolved.

The number of resolved cases grew by 101 today, outpacing the number of new cases.

The numbers of people in hospital and on ventilators declined, while the number of people in intensive care increased slightly.

The province says more than 31,160 people were tested for the novel coronavirus over the previous day.

Ontario’s minister of health says 28 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases.

Meanwhile, a large swath of the province is moving on to the next phase of the provincial government’s COVID-19 recovery plan on Friday.

Stage 3 of the reopening effort takes effect across 24 out of 34 public health units, though the jurisdictions that will keep operating under Stage 2 rules are among the most heavily populated in the province.

Earlier this week, the government announced Stage 3 rules would allow restaurants to resume indoor service, as well as businesses such as bars, gyms and theatres to start welcoming patrons again.

The rules also raise the limits on the size of indoor gatherings to a maximum of 50 people, while as many as 100 people are allowed to congregate outdoors.

The new rules don’t yet apply in the greater Toronto and Hamilton areas, the Niagara region and Windsor-Essex, all of which are still trying to reduce the numbers of local COVID-19 cases.

But Premier Doug Ford says the next phase of economic recovery suggests the province is turning a corner after feeling the ravages of the pandemic.

“All of Ontario is now on the path to recovery,” Ford said Thursday at a news conference in Chatham, Ont. “I won’t stop until every person, every worker, every community and every farmer in Ontario is back on their feet.”

Ford has not yet offered a timeline on when the rest of Ontario can enter Stage 3, but has promised weekly updates on the issue. The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, previously said he hopes to see the entire province enter the next phase of reopening by the end of July.

But not all businesses cleared to open their doors will be greeting customers on Friday.

Cineplex Entertainment, Canada’s largest chain of movie theatres, announced it does not plan to resume operations immediately.

“We are still reviewing what’s being proposed by the province, so as a result we aren’t in a position to open our theatres in Ontario on Friday,” spokeswoman Sarah Van Lange said in a statement. “While we are certainly excited for the day our operations can resume, our top priority has always been the health and safety of our employees and guests and ensuring that their time with us is safe, comfortable and welcoming.”

Van Lange did not indicate when theatres may reopen.

The Cine Starz chain, however, has said its locations in Ottawa and Orleans will be open for business. A company statement indicated locations west of Toronto would reopen as soon as Stage 3 rules take effect in the region.

The government rules for Stage 3 state that any businesses resuming operations must maintain physical distancing measures for the safety of both patrons and staff.

Premier Doug Ford says his government is preparing for potential second wave of COVID-19 this fall. Ford says the province is making arrangements in anticipation of a possible case surge and acknowledged it could come during flu season. The Canadian Press

