Ontario reports 111 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths related to the virus today.

The total number of cases now stands at 37,163, which includes 2,737 deaths and 33,061 cases marked as resolved.

The number of resolved cases grew by 141 today, outpacing the number of new cases.

The number of people in hospital, intensive care and on a ventilator all declined.

The province says more than 26,490 people were tested for the novel coronavirus in the previous day.

Meanwhile, Ontario has extended pandemic emergency orders until July 29.

Ontario is changing the way it funds long-term care home construction in a bid to spur more development across the province. The Canadian Press

