Ontario reports 111 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Open this photo in gallery A health-care worker perfoms a test at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Etobicoke General Hospital, in Toronto, on April 21, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 3 more deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 34,316 cases, including 2,644 deaths and 29,754 resolved cases.

That’s an increase of 226 resolved cases over the previous day, continuing a trend of those growing more quickly than active cases.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell from 270 to 256.

The numbers of people in intensive care and on ventilators – 61 and 41, respectively – fell to their lowest levels since the province started publicly reporting those figures at the beginning of April.

The province completed 30,780 tests in the previous day.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he doesn't want to see the United States border reopened on July 21, considering the resurgence in COVID-19 cases in many states. The Canadian Press

