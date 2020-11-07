Ontario reports 1,132 daily COVID-19 cases, Quebec Premier tries to inspire hope in open letter

Ontario is reporting a new daily record of COVID-19 cases with 1,132 infections reported Saturday, while in Quebec the Premier is urging residents to stay united and maintain their efforts to keep COVID-19 at bay this winter.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province also recorded 11 new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus. The latest figures come as a new tiered system loosening health measures in several hot spots takes effect.

Saturday’s case count surpasses the previous provincial daily high of 1,050 cases reported on Tuesday. Elliott says the new cases include 336 infections in Toronto, 258 in Peel, 114 in York Region, 78 in Ottawa, 64 in Halton and 55 in Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 testing numbers plunge below maximum capacity in Ontario

Why B.C. and Alberta aren’t signing on to the federal COVID app

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

Most of those hot spots are implementing less stringent health measures Saturday according to the terms of Ontario’s new, colour-coded COVID-19 assessment system.

The system classifies each public health unit as a red, orange, yellow or green zone based on caseload and transmission levels. It came into force at midnight as previous measures imposed on a handful of hot spots were set to expire.

Only Peel Region, which has seen rising cases in recent weeks, was deemed a red zone, while other hot spots such as York Region and Ottawa were labelled as orange.

Regions in the red category have, among other things, indoor restaurant dining limited to 10 people and gyms limited to 10 people indoors.

The orange level limits bars and restaurants to 50 people indoors, with no more than four seated together. Toronto will stay in modified Stage 2 for another week.

In an open letter published Saturday, Quebec Premier François Legault thanked Quebecers for their efforts and solidarity in helping keep the COVID-19 situation in the province manageable.

But he says the battle isn’t won and Quebecers will need to maintain their efforts to make it through the winter.

Story continues below advertisement

Legault says he finds comfort in children being able to go to school despite the pandemic, adding he wanted to see kids celebrating traditions like Halloween because they’re also important.

He says he’s hoping Christmas celebrations involving smaller gatherings can go ahead next month, saying he’d consider it a victory in his books if grandparents could see their grandchildren for the holiday.

Legault also urged Quebecers to keep an eye out for each other and watch for signs of loneliness and distress exacerbated by the pandemic.