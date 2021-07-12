Ontario reports 114 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Open this photo in gallery People shop and wait in long lines to enter stores along Queen Street West during the COVID-19 pandemic in downtown Toronto on June 11, 2021. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 114 new COVID-19 cases today and no new deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 18 of the new cases are in Grey Bruce, 15 are in Waterloo Region and 10 are in Toronto.

The data is based on 15,933 tests.

There are 204 patients in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness and 123 people on ventilators.

The province says 121,653 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered yesterday for a total of more than 17 million.

Seventy-nine per cent of all Ontario adults have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 56 per cent are fully vaccinated.

