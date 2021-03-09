Ontario reports 1,185 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,185 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 343 new cases in Toronto, 235 in Peel Region and 105 in York Region.

The province says that 972 cases were resolved since Monday’s report.

Today’s data is based on 33,300 tests completed since the last update.

Ontario says 31,047 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Monday’s report.

A total of 943,533 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province so far.

