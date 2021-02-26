Ontario reports 1,258 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,258 new cases of COVID-19 today and 28 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 362 new cases in Toronto, 274 in Peel Region and 104 in York Region.

The province reports that 1,007 cases were resolved since Thursday’s update.

More than 64,000 tests were completed in Ontario since the last daily update.

Ontario says that 21,805 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were given in the province since Thursday’s report.

A total of 643,765 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province so far.

Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, says results from COVID-19 vaccinations so far are encouraging enough that she thinks the need for massive lockdowns could be over before the end of the summer. But Tam says some of the more personal measures, like wearing masks and limiting close contact outside our households, may be with us longer. The Canadian Press

