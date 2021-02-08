Ontario reports 1,265 new COVID-19 cases, 33 additional deaths

Open this photo in gallery A COVID-19 testing facility at Scarborough Health Network's Centenary hospital, in Toronto, on Nov. 28, 2020. Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting 1,265 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 33 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 421 new cases in Toronto, 256 in Peel and 130 in York Region.

The province says it has conducted 28,303 tests since the last daily report.

In total, 901 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 335 in intensive care, and 226 people are on ventilators.

A total of 386,171 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered by the province so far.

The latest figures bring the total of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 279,472, with 6,538 deaths, and 258,603 cases resolved.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce plans today to reopen the province’s economy following its state of emergency.

A senior government source who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter said Ford will announce that the state of emergency declared last month will be allowed to expire as scheduled on Tuesday.

However, the source adds that a stay-at-home order will remain in effect until regions gradually transition back to the government’s colour-coded restrictions system over the next three weeks.

The source said the government will also introduce an “emergency brake” that allows the province to immediately move a region back into lockdown if cases spike.

Ontario has been in lockdown since Boxing Day, and on Jan. 12, the province declared a state of emergency over rising cases of COVID-19.

It also instituted a stay-at-home order, which prohibited people from going out except for essential purposes, such as for exercise or to buy groceries.

