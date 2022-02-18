Ontario is reporting 1,281 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 352 in intensive care.

That’s down slightly from 1,342 hospitalized patients and 356 people in ICU on Thursday.

The province is reporting 30 more virus-related deaths.

There are 2,337 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, though the actual number is likely higher due to limits on access to PCR virus tests.

The province isn’t reporting COVID-19 cases or outbreaks in schools but four were closed for operational reasons and 426 schools reported absences of 30 per cent or higher.

Starting Friday, youth aged 12 to 17 can book booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial portal if they had their second shot six months ago.

